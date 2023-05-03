Accepting public opinions, suggestions regarding Anti-Terrorism Bill underway

Accepting the public opinions and suggestions regarding the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill is now in progress, the Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms says.

Accordingly, the members of the public have been instructed to submit their standpoints and proposals in writing to the following fax number or the e-mail address: 0112 470822 / justicemedia07@gmail.com

Last week, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said public opinions and suggestions pertaining to the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill would be accepted until May 30, 2023.

After taking into account the public perspective, several rounds of discussions are expected to take place to decide on the measures to be taken to amend the Bill.

The Anti-Terrorism Bill was published in a bid to replace the much-disputed Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). Despite some improvements, the Bill came under fire for containing certain provisions that would facilitate abuse.

It is also deemed a piece of legislation that would give the President, the police and the military broad powers to detain people without evidence and to make vaguely defined forms of speech a criminal offence.

Human rights organizations have raised deep concerns about the Bill, alleging that it would ‘empower the authorities to systematically violate fundamental human rights.’

They pointed out that the new Bill, instead of addressing the prevailing issues, would expand the definition of terrorism to include crimes such as property damage, theft or robbery and restrict the rights of freedom of assembly and speech.

The rights advocates have urged the Sri Lankan government to make sure that any counterterrorism legislation introduced upholds international human rights standards.