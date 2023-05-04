Veteran actor Gnananga Gunawardena passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Gnananga Gunawardena passed away today (May 04) at the age of 78.

He was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital at the time of his demise.

Gunawardena’s body will lie in state at a private funeral parlour in Borella from 8.30 a.m. tomorrow and the final rites will be performed at 3.00 p.m. on Saturday (May 06)

Embarking on his acting career after starring in the film ‘Hewanali Ada Minissu’ directed by Parakrama de Silva in 1980, Gunawardena in a number of movies including ‘Saptha Kanya’ (1993), ‘Seilama’ (1995), ‘Tharanaya’ (1997) and ‘Maharaja Ajasath’ (2015).