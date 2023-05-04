Veteran actor Gnananga Gunawardena passes away

Veteran actor Gnananga Gunawardena passes away

May 4, 2023   11:09 pm

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Gnananga Gunawardena passed away today (May 04) at the age of 78.

He was receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital at the time of his demise.

Gunawardena’s body will lie in state at a private funeral parlour in Borella from 8.30 a.m. tomorrow and the final rites will be performed at 3.00 p.m. on Saturday (May 06)

Embarking on his acting career after starring in the film ‘Hewanali Ada Minissu’ directed by Parakrama de Silva in 1980, Gunawardena in a number of movies including ‘Saptha Kanya’ (1993), ‘Seilama’ (1995), ‘Tharanaya’ (1997) and ‘Maharaja Ajasath’ (2015).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

FUTA decides to join A/L exam paper-marking, but pledges to continue their fight

FUTA decides to join A/L exam paper-marking, but pledges to continue their fight

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.04

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.04

Prevailing heavy rainfall, gusty winds likely to intensify

Prevailing heavy rainfall, gusty winds likely to intensify

Committee probing 'kidney racket' at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants

Committee probing 'kidney racket' at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants