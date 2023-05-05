Kanchana briefs filling station owners on new foreign suppliers

Kanchana briefs filling station owners on new foreign suppliers

May 5, 2023   01:47 am

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Thursday (May 04) met with the first two groups of owners and the management of filling stations that are to be made available to new suppliers.

Last month, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted a proposal to allow three foreign oil companies to commence their fuel distribution operations in Sri Lanka.

Thereby, retail licenses will be granted to China-based Sinopec, Australia-based United Petroleum and US-based RM Parks Inc., in collaboration with London-based Shell PLC.

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera said a total of 450 dealer-operated filling stations have been categorized into three separate groups of 150 each in order to make them available for the new foreign fuel service operators. 

Accordingly, the minister met with two of these groups at the Foundation Institute on Thursday, to brief them and to discuss their dealership allocation to the new suppliers, the categorizing mechanism, new agreements, pricing formulas, benefits of new suppliers, dealer margins, the government policy and regulations.

The event was attended by State Minister of Power & Energy Indika Anurudda and D.V. Chanaka, Additional Secretary to the Power & Energy Ministry, the chairperson and managing director of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and several other officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

FUTA decides to join A/L exam paper-marking, but pledges to continue their fight

FUTA decides to join A/L exam paper-marking, but pledges to continue their fight

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.04

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.04

Prevailing heavy rainfall, gusty winds likely to intensify

Prevailing heavy rainfall, gusty winds likely to intensify

Committee probing 'kidney racket' at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants

Committee probing 'kidney racket' at Borella hospital recommends suspending transplants