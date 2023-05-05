Three flights diverted to Mattala airport due to adverse weather

Three flights, which were scheduled to touch down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), were diverted to Mattala International Airport due to the prevailing inclement weather.

Accordingly, two flights from Australia’s Melbourne and Malé in the Maldives to Colombo last night (May 04) and another flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Colombo this morning have been diverted to the Mattala International Airport.