Eight school staff shot dead in northern Pakistan
People carry a teachers body into an ambulance after the school shooting in Kurram

Eight school staff shot dead in northern Pakistan

May 5, 2023   04:43 pm

An attack by unknown gunmen at a school in Pakistan’s northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkwa has left eight school staff dead and two others injured.

The attack took place after exams at a local high school.

According to district police officer Muhammad Imran, the dead include five schoolteachers and three members of the school support staff. The dead and injured are all men.

According to Imran, the incident took place at noon on Thursday and an investigation is underway. Imran told CNN that the police suspect a sectarian angle to the attack since all those attacked were members of the Shia branch of Islam.

The region where the attack took place is known for conflict between Sunni and Shia sects of Islam.

Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the killings.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.


Source: CNN
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Buddhists across Sri Lanka celebrate Vesak

Buddhists across Sri Lanka celebrate Vesak

Buddhists across Sri Lanka celebrate Vesak

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.05

23 injured after two buses collide on Colombo  Kandy road

23 injured after two buses collide on Colombo  Kandy road

Nearly 1,000 inmates pardoned for Vesak

Nearly 1,000 inmates pardoned for Vesak

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Emirates to promote Sri Lanka as an ideal destination (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Dates fixed for parliamentary debates on X-Press Pearl disaster, CBSL Bill (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Health authorities warn of new dengue variant spreading in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)

Sri Lanka is not alone in its recovery process  Sabry tells ADB's annual meeting (English)