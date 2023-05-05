President attends Commonwealth Summit in London

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently attending the Commonwealth Leaders Meeting being held at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Wickremesinghe also met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in London, to discuss potential areas of cooperation on agriculture and healthcare between the two nations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, they proposed an exchange of visits by the relevant ministers and discussed military cooperation , while President Wickremesinghe also offered training for rapid response to natural disasters.

The Head of State left for the UK last morning (04 May), in order to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, which is due to be held tomorrow (06 May) at the Westminster Abbey.

Thus, taking advantage of the gathering of the Presidents and Heads of Government of Commonwealth countries who are currently in London for the ceremonial event, a Commonwealth Summit was held by the Commonwealth Secretariat today.