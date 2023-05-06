Thundershowers, strong winds expected today

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Southern provinces and in the Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-level atmospheric disturbance is likely to develop over the South east Bay of Bengal area from today (May 06).

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed will increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambanthota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.