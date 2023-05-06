Water levels of several major reservoirs on the rise

The Department of Irrigation says that the water levels of several major rivers and reservoirs across the island are rising due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

The department mentioned that the water levels of several rivers including Attanagalu Oya, Kelani, Nilwala, Kalu and Gin rivers are currently on the rise.

However, the Director of Irrigation, Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara stated that according to the data on the rainfall received so far, none of the major rivers are at risk of reaching flood levels within the next 24 hours.

Mr. Sugeeshwara also mentioned that all capacity of major irrigation reservoirs across the island is currently 67 percent full.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings which were issued for several areas across the country due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.