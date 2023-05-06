Fuel bowser falls down a precipice in Haldummulla

A fuel bowser, which was transporting 33,000 litres of diesel from Colombo to Haputale has toppled down a 50-foot precipice in the Bathgoda area of Haldummulla today (May 06).

The accident has taken place at around 1.45 a.m. this morning, the police said.

The driver and assistant driver of the bowser have sustained minor injuries in the accident, while a house was also damaged.

Ada Derana reporter mentioned that the local residents have gathered to collect the fuel leaking from the bowser following the accident.

Police suspect that the accident occurred as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.