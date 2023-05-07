Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

May 7, 2023   08:40 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Northern provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over western and southern coastal areas and in the western slopes of the central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A low-level atmospheric disturbance is over the South-east Bay of Bengal will gradually develop into a low-pressure area and then into a cyclonic storm in next few days.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle and Matara will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

