Spread of diseases on the rise due to weather in Sri Lanka  health officials

Paediatrician Dr. Deepal Perera says that there is a significant increase in the spread of diseases such as Diarrhea with the prevailing rainy weather condition.

Dr. Perera points out that the increase in the breeding of insects such as flies with the onset of rains may have caused the spread of those diseases, mentioning that it is very important to follow health measures to safeguard children from them.

Meanwhile, health authorities warn that the spread of epidemiological diseases is also on the rise with the prevailing wet weather conditions.

Media Spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe highlighted that people should pay more attention to this matter.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 03 coronavirus-related deaths for May 05, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 16,844.

Moreover, the health authorities also mentioned that 08 more individuals were tested positive for Covid-19 on May 05.