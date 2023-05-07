Naked corpse of schoolgirl found in Kalutara

May 7, 2023   11:29 am

A naked body of a schoolgirl who had died after falling from the third floor of a five-story building where rooms are rented, and located next to the railway line in Kalutara city has been discovered.

Kalutara-South Police said that the body was recovered last night (May 06), according to some information received by the police.

The deceased has been identified to be aged 16 and a resident of the Nagoda area in Kalutara.

Police mentioned that the body was identified by the parents of the deceased.

Information has been revealed that the girl in question had come to the place of the incident with another young couple and a young boy last afternoon (May 06), rented two rooms on the third floor and stayed there.

The other couple and young boy who came with the deceased girl had left the place shortly before her body was found, according to police.

The police also mentioned that scratches, bruises and cut injuries were observed on the girl’s body.

Kalutara Divisional forensic officials are conducting investigations regarding the death, while the Magistrate’s inquest is also scheduled to be conducted today (07).

