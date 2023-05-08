Indian Air Forces MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, 2 villagers killed, pilot safe

May 8, 2023   04:21 pm

Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday, killing two villagers on the spot, the IAF said in a statement. Jaipur, May 8 (IANS)  Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday, killing two villagers on the spot,  the IAF said in a statement. 

It was a single-seater aircraft which took off from Suratgarh air base. After a few minutes, a technical snag was reported by the pilot who ejected safely.According to local police officials, the pilot has been airlifted.

However, two villagers reportedly died in the incident.When the incident took place, three women and a man were on the roof of their house in a village.While two women died on the spot, the other woman and the man were left injured.

Confirming the incident, IAF tweeted, “A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries.An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Source - 5 Daria News
-Agencies

Three including young couple remanded over death of 16-year-old girl in Kalutara

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.08

FUTA says they are yet to be summoned for A/L paper marking activities

CAA officers lodge complaint at Police HQ seeking justice over recent attack

Vehicles with revenue licenses not renewed for over 5 years to be blacklisted - DMT

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President has informed 04 provincial Governors to resign from posts - sources

Renewable energy integration plan presented to Energy Minister (English)

