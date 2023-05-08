Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday, killing two villagers on the spot, the IAF said in a statement. Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 crashed in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday, killing two villagers on the spot, the IAF said in a statement.

It was a single-seater aircraft which took off from Suratgarh air base. After a few minutes, a technical snag was reported by the pilot who ejected safely.According to local police officials, the pilot has been airlifted.

However, two villagers reportedly died in the incident.When the incident took place, three women and a man were on the roof of their house in a village.While two women died on the spot, the other woman and the man were left injured.

Confirming the incident, IAF tweeted, “A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries.An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

