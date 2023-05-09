USAID offers assistance for Sri Lankas energy sector developments

USAID offers assistance for Sri Lankas energy sector developments

May 9, 2023   12:48 pm

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has made available its technical assistance for the restructuring of Sri Lanka’s energy sector.

Accordingly, taking to Twitter, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera stated that USAID has made available their technical assistance for both, the restructuring of the energy sector and to develop the roadmap for the transition of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) reforms.

Wijesekera met with Arindam Ghosh, the assigned consultant, and the USAID team responsible for assisting the development of the roadmap within the next eight weeks last morning (08 May).

“I thank the USAID for its assistance”, the Minster said.

