Next round of talks on Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA in June

May 9, 2023   01:34 pm

Sri Lanka and Thailand have agreed to hold the next round of talks on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in June.

Thereby, the discussions are scheduled to take place on June 27 and 28 this year, according to the Government Information Department.

At the Cabinet meeting on Monday (May 08), President Ranil Wickremesinghe briefed the ministers on the progress of the fourth round of discussions on the Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA, which were held in Colombo from March 27-29.

Further, the two nations have decided to complete the talks and to prepare the agreement for signing by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, foreign media reported that Thailand eyes to conclude its FTA talks with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the middle of next year to improve trade and investment.

