Document authentication at Consular Affairs Division experiencing delays

May 10, 2023   08:50 am

The Foreign Ministry says it has limited the authentication of documents by its Consular Affairs Division in Colombo and the regional offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Matara, Kandy, and Kurunegala, until further notice.

The document authentication process is experiencing delays due to a technical fault in the computer system of the Consular Affairs Division.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, assured that it accords the utmost importance to the smooth document verification process and that remedial action is being taken.

At present, the Consular Division is processing only the most urgent documents and other documents will be processed once the system is repaired, the statement read further.

However, other consular services continue without any interruption.

The members of the public will be notified once the verification process is in full operation, the Foreign Ministry added.

On the feasibility of the services required, the public may contact via the Consular Affairs Division and the regional offices via the following telephone number:

- Consular Affairs Division, Colombo – 0112338812
- Regional Office, Jaffna – 0212215972
- Regional Office, Trincomalee – 0262223182/86
- Regional Office, Kandy - 0812384410
- Regional Office, Kurunegala – 0372225931
- Regional Office, Matara – 0412226713 / 041222669

