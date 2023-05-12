Sri Lanka Navy women assigned to sea duties for first time

In a groundbreaking move, Sri Lanka Navy has made history by assigning its first group of female naval personnel to sea duties.

Accordingly, the first group of naval women including two lady officers and five women sailors were attached to SLNS Gajabahu on Thursday (May 11), marking a momentous step forward.

Breaking barriers and shattering traditional gender roles, the Navy offered the Inshore Patrol Craft Handling Foundation Course in October 2022. During the course held at the Naval and Maritime Academy ad Naval Dockyard Trincomalee, these lady officers and women sailors sharpened their practical and theoretical knowledge on navigation, seamanship, engineering, electricity, combat medicine, firefighting and communication.

Following the progressive footsteps of regional navies, the Sri Lanka Navy embraced the inclusion of women in sea duties.

The Navy says it hopes to reap the full benefits of this inclusive and diverse approach to national defence in the time to come.