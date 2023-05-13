New Electricity Act at final stage of drafting - Kanchana

The new Electricity Act, which will unbundle the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and begin the reforms, is at the final stage of drafting, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker said the copy of the amended draft would be shared with relevant stakeholders, development agencies and reforms experts to get their observations and recommendations for the final draft.

Once the observations and recommendations are received, the final draft will be shared with the Legal Draftsman and the Attorney General’s Department for certification, by the end of the month.

Subsequently, it will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers for its approval, and to the parliament.