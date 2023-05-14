Seven Tri-Force personnel missing during military championship in France

May 14, 2023   12:29 am

Seven personnel belonging to Sri Lanka’s Tri-Forces have reportedly gone missing in France while participating in the 2023 World Military Triathlon Championship. 

Accordingly, four officers belonging to the Sri Lanka Army, one Naval personnel and two officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force are believed to have stolen their passports from the Chief of the 13-member delegation that departed to France for the event and fled the accommodation in which they were. 

A 13-member delegation comprising of five men, five women and three officials from the Tri-Forces left for France on 04 May to participate in the event, while Chairman of the Defence Service Triathlon, Commander Lakmal Weerakkody of the Sri Lanka Navy acted as the Chief. 

Sources claimed that the passports of the contestants had been placed with a senior official owing to such incidents having occurred in the past. However, the group of seven is believed to have stolen their passports while Commander Weerakkody had left for his meals.

