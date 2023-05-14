President pledges to align university system with modern technology

President pledges to align university system with modern technology

May 14, 2023   04:17 pm

Acknowledging the global shift towards a knowledge revolution propelled by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged the government’s willingness to assist the Colombo University in its development, contingent on the university’s presentation of a 10-year development plan that aligns with the changing times.

The President said this while addressing the meeting of the 2023 Alumni group of the Colombo University held at the Galadari Hotel in Colombo on the 12th.
The meeting also coincided with the 40th anniversary of the University of Colombo Alumni Association, where a pinnacle awards ceremony was held. 

President Wickremesinghe was awarded the first award, which recognizes former scholars who have made unique contributions to the country, society, and the university.

Venerable Dimbulkumbure Vimaladhamma Thera, Member of Parliament Professor G.L. Peiris, Prof. Deshmanya J.B. Dissanayake, Tilak Karunaratne, and 11 others also received the award.

The President also acknowledged the need for innovation in the entire university system and urged the Colombo University Alumni Association to seek immediate solutions to the challenges facing the education sector. 

He further requested the Colombo University graduates to commit themselves to the preparation of a 10-year development plan as soon as possible, warning that the University of Colombo would miss out on opportunities to contribute to this special process if they fail to rise to the challenge.

The event was attended by Prof. Maithree Wickramasinghe, Colombo University Vice Chancellor Prof. H.D. Karunaratne, President of the Alumni Association Mr. J.M.S. Bandara, and many others.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heavy rains continue in several parts across the island

Heavy rains continue in several parts across the island

Heavy rains continue in several parts across the island

Sri Lanka celebrates International Firefighters Day for the first time

Sri Lanka celebrates International Firefighters Day for the first time

President pledges to align university system with modern technology

President pledges to align university system with modern technology

Professional trade unions discuss concerns with IMF staff team in Colombo

Professional trade unions discuss concerns with IMF staff team in Colombo

Cement prices slashed from midnight yesterday

Cement prices slashed from midnight yesterday

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.13

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Minister Sabry attends 2nd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)

Youth representatives to engage with Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committees (English)