Fingerprint attendance system mandatory for public employees from today

The use of fingerprint machines for marking attendance has been made mandatory for government employees from today (May 15).

The circular related to the matter was issued on May 12 with the signature of the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, K.D. N. Ranjith Asoka.

The Ministry states that the use of fingerprint machines was temporarily suspended in the past few years as a result of the Covid epidemic situation.

However, fingerprinting has been made compulsory once again, after information was reported that some employees had taken advantage of it, by mentioning their arrival time as 08.00 a.m., although they had arrived to work at 10.00 a.m.

Many government employees have reportedly obtained overtime allowances in such a manner, and it is reported that this situation was more commonly observed within the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the use of fingerprint machines has been made mandatory for all government employees from today, in order to prevent such fraudulent actions.