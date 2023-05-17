Health officials warn of Covid-19 infections surging again

Health officials warn of Covid-19 infections surging again

May 17, 2023   12:26 pm

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) has forewarned of an exacerbated health problem in the near future since the tests to identify Covid-19 patients are not being currently carried out at the ground level.

Making a special statement today (May 17), the president of the association Upul Rohana emphasized that the people need to follow the health guidelines again for their own safety.

“A viral illness and also a condition that can be suspected of being Covid-19 are widespread at present at the ground level.  Especially, it is spreading like an epidemic within schools and other institutions.”

“Therefore, we, the general public must act responsibly at the moment”, he said.

Mr. Upul Rohana, who mentioned that it is important to follow the previously introduced Covid-19 prevention guidelines such as washing hands and maintaining a clear respiratory system, also highlighted that limiting unnecessary gatherings and making sure to wear face masks once again will help to safeguard one’s own health.

“There is no system to confirm the patients at the ground level in order to understand whether the current situation is caused by Covid-19 infection, or whether it could exacerbate to an epidemic situation that will ultimately result in a calamity”, he claimed.

“This infection is confirmed only when the patients are hospitalized and only in deceased patients. Therefore, we suspect that the Covid-19 disease is spreading to some extent at the ground level.”

“Therefore, it is very important to strictly follow all the health guidelines given earlier for the safety of your lives”, he added.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

EU welcomes 21st Amendment as 25th SL-EU Joint Commission concludes (English)

Cabinet greenlights continuation of SOE restructuring policy (English)

Cabinet greenlights continuation of SOE restructuring policy (English)

Sri Lanka's first nuclear power plant likely to be built by 2032 (English)

Sri Lanka's first nuclear power plant likely to be built by 2032 (English)

Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season (English)

Cabinet approval to import 25,000 MT Urea for Yala season (English)

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo (English)

Police fire water cannons at protesting medical students in Colombo (English)

Overseas travel ban issued against Pastor Jerome Fernando who has left the country

Overseas travel ban issued against Pastor Jerome Fernando who has left the country

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.16

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.16