Health, petroleum and electricity again gazetted as essential services

May 18, 2023   06:06 am

The supply of electricity and all related services, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and health services have been declared essential services once again.

This was announced in a special gazette notification, issued by Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (May 17).

It was published in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979.

Previously, multiple announcements, dated 03 August 2022, 03 September 2022, 04 October 2022, 03 January 2023 and 17 February 2023, had been issued by President Wickremesinghe, declaring that these services as essential.

