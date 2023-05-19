SLC elections to be held tomorrow

May 19, 2023   10:03 pm

The 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 20) at the JAIC Hilton in Colombo, the national cricket board says.

During the AGM, Sri Lanka Cricket elections conducted by the ‘SLC Elections Committee’ will be held to elect the office bearers for the 2023-2025 period.

The AGM will commence at 10:00 a.m. with the participation of the stakeholders of the cricket board.

Following the completion of the AGM, Sri Lanka Cricket will also conduct a media briefing.

