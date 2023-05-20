Woman arrested for swindling over Rs. 8 mn in foreign job scam

A woman who is believed to have swindled nearly Rs. 8.1 million under the guise of offering people foreign employment has been arrested following investigations by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

Investigations have revealed that the 45-year-old suspect operated a foreign employment agency of her own, and had promised jobs in the nursing and hotel sectors in Israel and Qatar to 33 persons, from whom she had obtained the money.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Chilaw, was arrested in the Nikaweratiya area after a court order warranting her arrest was issued by the Chilaw Court upon a plaint filed by the SLBFE.