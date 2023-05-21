Water Board driver arrested while transporting Ice drugs worth Rs. 4.5 mln

May 21, 2023   10:16 am

Kalutara Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested a driver employed by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), while transporting a stock of ‘Ice’ (Crystal methamphetamine) drugs on a motorcycle last evening (May 20).

Based on information received, a team of police officers has stopped the motorcycle which was travelling from the Kalutara and following a search discovered 365 grams of ‘Ice’ drugs hidden within the suspect’s undergarments.

The street value of the stock of drugs is estimated to be around Rs. 4.5 million.

Police revealed that the suspect has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of the Munhena area of Maggona and that he is employed as a driver of the NWSDB.

Kalutara Divisional Crimes Unit is conducting further investigations, while the suspect is scheduled to be produced before Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

