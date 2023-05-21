Dinesh Schaffters remains to be exhumed on May 25; armed security provided to burial site

May 21, 2023   01:20 pm

Sri Lanka Police said it will provide armed security to the burial site of late businessman Dinesh Schaffter, whose remains are to be exhumed on May 25, 2023. 

On May 19, the five-member committee of judicial and forensic medical experts appointed to uncover the actual cause behind the death of famed businessman Dinesh Schaffter requested the Colombo Magistrate’s Court to issue an order allowing the exhumation of the body of the deceased.

In a written request to the court, the committee had explained to the Colombo Additional Magistrate that in order to determine the cause behind the death of the former Janashakthi PLC Director, who was found tied up in the driving seat of his car at the Borella cemetery on 15 December 2022.

Accordingly, dates have been fixed for the hearing of the case, for which the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also been summoned before the court.

Reputed businessman Dinesh Schaffter was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on 15 December and died a day later while receiving treatment at the ICU of the National Hospital in Colombo.

