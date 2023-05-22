Chinese national who entered country with two passports summoned to Immigration & Emmigration Dept.
May 22, 2023 03:30 pm
The Chinese national who allegedly entered the country with two passports is currently giving a statement to the Immigration and Emigration Department, following Public Security Minister Tiran Alles’ order to relevant authorities to take necessary action.
Speaking at a special press briefing held at the Ministry of Public Security earlier today, the Minister stated that the Chinese national in question would be summoned and further action would be taken in consultation with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.