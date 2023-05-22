Sri Lankas consumer inflation dips to 33.6% in April

Sri Lankas consumer inflation dips to 33.6% in April

May 22, 2023   04:45 pm

(Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) inflation eased to 33.6% year-on-year in April, after a 49.2% rise in March, the statistics department said on Monday.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices eased sharply to 27.1% in April from 42.3% in March, while non-food inflation was at 39%, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

The data comes as an International Monetary Fund team is in Colombo to evaluate Sri Lanka’s economy for the first time since the global lender approved a nearly $3 billion bailout in March for Sri Lanka, grappling with its worst financial crisis in seven decades because of economic mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index, released at the end of each month, dropped to 35.3% in April from 50.3% in March, data from the statistics department showed.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New method of issuing Passports within 03 days to be launched next month

New method of issuing Passports within 03 days to be launched next month

New method of issuing Passports within 03 days to be launched next month

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.22

Special dengue prevention week launched in North-Western Province

Special dengue prevention week launched in North-Western Province

Central Province Governor warns prison officers over reckless disposal of waste

Central Province Governor warns prison officers over reckless disposal of waste

Dairy farmers in Maskeliya complain over lack of veterinarians in the area

Dairy farmers in Maskeliya complain over lack of veterinarians in the area

Wedding Suppliers Association highlights misuse of traditional Sri Lankan attire

Wedding Suppliers Association highlights misuse of traditional Sri Lankan attire

38-year-old shot dead by gunmen in Hambantota

38-year-old shot dead by gunmen in Hambantota

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for O/L students in Kalutara

Ada Derana Education conducts another seminar for O/L students in Kalutara