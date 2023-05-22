Construction of second phase of Colombo Ports Eastern Terminal begins

Construction of second phase of Colombo Ports Eastern Terminal begins

May 22, 2023   07:09 pm

The construction of the second phase of the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port commenced today (May 22) under the patronage of the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that a port will not at all develop just by constructing terminals.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the construction work of the first phase of the East Container Terminal of the Colombo port will be completed by the end of this year.

The Minister also emphasized that he hopes to compete with other private terminals and earn higher income once the construction work is completed.

