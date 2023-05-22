Restaurant owner stabbed to death in Ratmalana

A person has been stabbed and murdered with a sharp object inside a restaurant in the Ratmalana area.

Police said that the stabbing had been carried out after an argument between the victim and another individual had escalated.

It has been reported that the deceased is the owner of the restaurant in question.

The body of the victim has been placed at the mortuary of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital while Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.