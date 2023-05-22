Woman nabbed with commercial explosive items in Trincomalee

The Navy and Police arrested a woman with 54 Water Gel sticks - a type of commercial explosive and 50 non-electric detonators, during a special search operation conducted in Kasimnagar of Kuchchaweli, Trincomalee today (22).

The apprehension was made after searching a suspicious house where the explosive items had been hidden, the navy said.

The Navy said it conducts regular search operations to prevent illegal fishing practices carried out using explosives; as such activities deal a heavy blow to the marine ecosystem.

As an extension of these efforts, the combined operation was conducted by SLNS Walagamba in the Eastern Naval Command with Kuchchaweli Police in Kasimnagar area today.

After searching a suspicious house in the locality, the raiding party found these 54 Water Gel sticks and 50 non-electric detonators from the house. The operation also led to the apprehension of a woman in connection to the incident.

It is believed that these commercial explosive items have been stashed, to be used for illegal fishing.

The suspect held in this operation is identified as residents of Kasimnagar, aged 21.

The suspect together with explosive items were handed over to the Kuchchaweli Police for onward legal action, the navy added.