National Development Committee to evaluate new govt projects and programs

May 23, 2023   09:09 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the go-ahead to set up a National Development Committee to evaluate the progress of new projects and programs implemented by the government.

The committee will be chaired by former Deputy Treasury Secretary Daya Liyanage.

At its meeting on Monday (May 22), the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In a press release, the government noted that past development projects and programs failed to achieve the expected results as they were implemented without proper evaluation.

