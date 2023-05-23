Cabinet approves use of Kompanna Veediya in all three main languages

The Cabinet has green-lighted the use of the name “Kompanna Vidiya” for the relevant Grama Niladhari Division of the Colombo Divisional Secretariat as it is in all three main languages in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the names “Slave Island” and “ஸ்லேவ்ஐலன்ட்” which were previously used in English and Tamil, respectively, are now proposed to be referred to as “Kompanna Veediya” in all three main languages.

Thus, the Cabinet has granted approval to the proposal presented by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, to issue a new gazette notification amending the Gazette Extraordinary No. 743/5 dated 01.12.1992.