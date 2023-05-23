Cabinet approves use of Kompanna Veediya in all three main languages

Cabinet approves use of Kompanna Veediya in all three main languages

May 23, 2023   12:48 pm

The Cabinet has green-lighted the use of the name “Kompanna Vidiya” for the relevant Grama Niladhari Division of the Colombo Divisional Secretariat as it is in all three main languages in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the names “Slave Island” and “ஸ்லேவ்ஐலன்ட்” which were previously used in English and Tamil, respectively, are now proposed to be referred to as “Kompanna Veediya” in all three main languages.

Thus, the Cabinet has granted approval to the proposal presented by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, to issue a new gazette notification amending the Gazette Extraordinary No. 743/5 dated 01.12.1992.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.23

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.05.23

LIVE🔴 Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴 Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation dips to 33.6% in April

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation dips to 33.6% in April

Manufacturing PMI decreases to 34.7 in April 2023 indicating contraction in manufacturing activities (English)

Manufacturing PMI decreases to 34.7 in April 2023 indicating contraction in manufacturing activities (English)

New method of issuing passports within 3 days to be launched next month (English)

New method of issuing passports within 3 days to be launched next month (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over attempt to remove PUCSL chairman (English)

Opposition Leader hits out at govt over attempt to remove PUCSL chairman (English)

China's Sinopec signs contract agreements to enter fuel retail market in Sri Lanka (English)

China's Sinopec signs contract agreements to enter fuel retail market in Sri Lanka (English)