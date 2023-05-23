CEJ seeks full Supreme Court bench for X-Press Pearl petition hearing

The Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) today (May 23) made a request from the Supreme Court that the hearing of the fundamental rights (FR) petition on the MV X-Press Pearl maritime disaster be heard before a full bench.

The request was made by way of a motion filed before the Supreme Court.

The CEJ recently filed an FR petition before the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the environmental damage caused by the fire-ravaged X-Press Pearl ship.

In its motion, the organization has requested the Chief Justice to appoint a full bench of the Supreme Court for the hearing of the FR petition which was filed for the purpose of public welfare.

The motion has been fixed for consideration tomorrow (May 24).