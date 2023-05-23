PUCSL to announce electricity tariff revision on 30 June

Electricity tariffs are expected to be revised with effect from 01 July 2023, the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake, has revealed.

The PUCSL will announce the new electricity tariffs on 30 June, Ratnayake said, adding that opinions of the public pertaining to the matter will also be considered in the final tariff revision, as per Section 30 of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act and Section 17 of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act.

“We have invited comments and suggestions from the public regarding the 3 percent electricity tariff reduction proposal presented by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the alternative proposal presented by the Commission”, Ratnayake said issuing a statement in this regard.

Accordingly, the public have been invited to submit their comments and suggestions, in writing, to the Commission from 01 to 20 June, while an opportunity will also be given to make oral submissions regarding the tariff revision.

The PUCSL Chairman also raised concerns pertaining to the increasing energy poverty in Sri Lanka, adding that, as per the government’s statistics, the number of families currently facing extreme poverty stands at a figure of three million.

“This group uses between 0 and 60 units of electricity per month. According to new data on electricity consumption, the number of electricity consumers who do not use a single unit per month has increased to 436,000 as of last February. About 600,000 of consumers who used more than 90 units per month fell into the categories of consuming less than 60 units. These data show that energy poverty has increased due to the recent increase in electricity tariffs. This situation should be rectified immediately”, he emphasised.

Ratnayake further noted that with the upcoming tax revision, the PUCSL aims to “give justice” to those who were unfairly affected by the “baseless tariff revision” implemented in February, including those in the domestic sector, religious places and tourist hotels.

Commenting in this regard, he explained that the fees in religious places should be reduced in an affordable manner, adding that attention will also be paid to those sectors that help generate foreign exchange.

“In order to maintain the tourism industry, export industries etc. sustainably, energy costs should be reduced as much as possible”, he said.