Total value of the contraband items found on MP Ali Sabri Raheem, who was arrested at the airport earlier today (May 23), exceeds LKR 78 million, Sri Lanka Customs revealed.

The parliamentarian was apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning for being in possession of a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones.

MP Raheem, who had returned to the island from Dubai, UAE via a flight belonging to Flydubai Airlines, was taken into custody by the officials of Revenue Task Force Directorate of Sri Lanka Customs.

Upon checking his luggage, the Customs officials discovered 3.39kg of gold jewellery and biscuits worth LKR 74 million.

In addition, a total of 91 mobile phones valued to the tune of LKR 4.2 million too were found on the parliamentarian.