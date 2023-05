Sri Lanka Railways on Wednesday (May 24) announced special train journeys for Buddhist devotees travelling to Anuradhapura, in view of the Poson Festival next month.

Accordingly, the special trains will be up and running from June 02-06 between Beliatta and Anuradhapura.



Trains to Anuradhapura

June 02, 2023 (Friday)

• Special Train No. 4071 – Departs Colombo Fort at 4.00 p.m., reaches Anuradhapura at 8.50 p.m.

• Special Train No. 4063 – Departs Galle at 8.15 p.m., reaches Anuradhapura at 3.35 a.m. on June 03

June 03, 2023 (Saturday)

• Special Train No. 4081 – Departs Colombo Fort at 7.15 a.m., reaches Anuradhapura at 11.50 a.m.

• Special Train No. 0093 – Departs Beliatta at 7.30 a.m., reaches Anuradhapura at 3.20 p.m.

June 04, 2023 (Sunday)

• Special Train No. 4071 – Departs Colombo Fort at 4.00 p.m., reaches Anuradhapura at 8.50 p.m.

Trains from Anuradhapura

June 03, 2023 (Saturday)

• Special Train No. 4072 – Departs Anuradhapura at 5.40 p.m., reaches Colombo Fort at 10.50 p.m.

• Special Train No. 4062 – Departs Anuradhapura at 9.30 p.m., reaches Galle at 4.45 a.m. on June 04

June 04, 2023 (Sunday)

• Special Train No. 0094 – Departs Anuradhapura at 12.30 p.m., reaches Beliatta at 8.40 p.m.

• Special Train No. 4082 – Departs Anuradhapura at 4.50 p.m., reaches Colombo Fort at 9.50 p.m.

June 05, 2023 (Monday)

• Special Train No. 4073 – Departs Anuradhapura at 6.10 a.m., reaches Colombo Fort at 10.50 a.m.