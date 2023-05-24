Janaka Ratnayake says he will run for president

May 24, 2023   09:00 pm

Janaka Ratnayake says that removing him from the post of Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is a defeat for the Sri Lankan people.

Holding a press briefing this evening (May 24), shortly after parliament passed a motion to remove him from the post, Mr. Ratnayake also declared that he will definitely contest the presidential election.

“This defeat is not mine, but a defeat for the entire people of the country. I have no issue with this removal”, he said.

“I am taking my chair and the table. I packed them all yesterday itself.”

Commenting further, he expressed that “I think this is a basic step to take a government in the future”.

“I have said that I will definitely run for the presidential election”.

The proposal to oust Ratnayake as the PUCSL Chairman was passed in Parliament this evening (24) with a majority of 43 votes, with 123 MPs voting in favour of the motion, while 77 others voted against.

