SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, said on Wednesday that it has launched a loyalty program with a host of benefits for foreign employment agencies.

SriLankan Airlines has been the choice airline for many foreign employment agencies booking passengers to the Middle East, given the airline’s extensive coverage of the region, and the airline now hopes to give back to loyal agencies through the program, said the airline in a statement.

The airline said agencies that join the loyalty program can enjoy discounts on duty-free items sold onboard SriLankan Airlines and rebated tickets among other membership benefits.

Data from the central bank showed that total departures for foreign employment amounted to 311,269 in 2022 and the majority of the migrant workers are employed in Middle Eastern countries.

Source – Xinhua

-Agencies