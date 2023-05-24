Sri Lankas national carrier launches loyalty program for foreign employment agencies

Sri Lankas national carrier launches loyalty program for foreign employment agencies

May 24, 2023   09:57 pm

SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, said on Wednesday that it has launched a loyalty program with a host of benefits for foreign employment agencies.

SriLankan Airlines has been the choice airline for many foreign employment agencies booking passengers to the Middle East, given the airline’s extensive coverage of the region, and the airline now hopes to give back to loyal agencies through the program, said the airline in a statement.

The airline said agencies that join the loyalty program can enjoy discounts on duty-free items sold onboard SriLankan Airlines and rebated tickets among other membership benefits.

Data from the central bank showed that total departures for foreign employment amounted to 311,269 in 2022 and the majority of the migrant workers are employed in Middle Eastern countries. 

Source – Xinhua
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Transport Minister seeks private sector assistance to secure over 300 railway crossings (English)

Transport Minister seeks private sector assistance to secure over 300 railway crossings (English)

Transport Minister seeks private sector assistance to secure over 300 railway crossings (English)

India refutes reports of seeking compensation for X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond disasters (English)

India refutes reports of seeking compensation for X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond disasters (English)

Proposed rates for electricity tariff revision announced

Proposed rates for electricity tariff revision announced

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.24

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.24

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.24

Proposal seeking PUCSL chairmans removal tabled in Parliament

Proposal seeking PUCSL chairmans removal tabled in Parliament