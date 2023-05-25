President Ranil meets with former Japanese PM

May 25, 2023   08:44 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda and the Japan-Sri Lanka Association in Tokyo this morning (May 25).
