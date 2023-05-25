Operations on Northern Railway Line to recommence in July

Operations on Northern Railway Line to recommence in July

May 25, 2023   10:36 am

The train operations from Colombo to Kankesanturai on the Northern Railway Line are reportedly scheduled to recommence on July 15.

The trains on the Northern Line are operating only up to Anuradhapura owing to some renovation activities of the railway tracks.

The renovations of the railway track from Anuradhapura to Vavuniya are planned to be completed by next month.

Accordingly, the train operations from Colombo to Kankesanturai will possibly recommence by July, Asoka Munasinghe, the Director of the Maho-Omanthai railway project said.

Motion to remove Janaka Ratnayake as PUCSL chairman passed in Parliament

Transport Minister seeks private sector assistance to secure over 300 railway crossings (English)

India refutes reports of seeking compensation for X-Press Pearl and MT New Diamond disasters (English)

Proposed rates for electricity tariff revision announced

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.24

Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Rajamaha Vihara speaks on insufficient provisions for state Poson festival

Police arrest 04 students over brutal assault on teacher in Puttalam

Janaka Ratnayake says he will run for president

