Operations on Northern Railway Line to recommence in July

The train operations from Colombo to Kankesanturai on the Northern Railway Line are reportedly scheduled to recommence on July 15.

The trains on the Northern Line are operating only up to Anuradhapura owing to some renovation activities of the railway tracks.

The renovations of the railway track from Anuradhapura to Vavuniya are planned to be completed by next month.

Accordingly, the train operations from Colombo to Kankesanturai will possibly recommence by July, Asoka Munasinghe, the Director of the Maho-Omanthai railway project said.