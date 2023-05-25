Three arrested for assaulting police officer

Three persons have been arrested by the Kelaniya Division officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for assaulting and obstructing the duties of a police officer.

Accordingly, the incident in question had taken place on Wednesday (24 May) when a police officer on traffic duty at the Jeyaraj Fernandopulle Bridge in Peliyagoda was assaulted after he had stopped a motorcycle on account of the riders’ failure to wear helmets.

Police revealed that the officer in question was assaulted by a female who had arrived at the scene after the motorcycle was stopped by the officer.

Thus, the three suspects, aged 51, 22 and 20, identified as residents of the Pattiya area in Peliyagoda, are due to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (25 May), while the injured Police officer is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.