O/L admission cards of students should not be withheld for any reason  Exams Chief to principals

May 25, 2023   04:34 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations has advised the principals of all schools across the island not to withhold the 2022 (2023) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination admission cards from applicants for any reason.

Examinations Commissioner General H.M.C. Amith Jayasundara has emphasized this, in a statement issued with regards to the upcoming 2022 (2023) O/L examination.

Furthermore, the Exams Chief emphasizes that in case any student is unable to sit for the exam due to the non-availability of admission cards, the principal of the student’s school shall bear full responsibility.

