Few showers expected in several areas

Few showers expected in several areas

May 26, 2023   07:22 am

A few showers can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers are likely in parts of Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.    The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.  The other sea area around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dinesh Schaffter's remains exhumed under police security (English)

Dinesh Schaffter's remains exhumed under police security (English)

Dinesh Schaffter's remains exhumed under police security (English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring talks can be concluded by Sept - President (English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring talks can be concluded by Sept - President (English)

Asia has become global economic powerhouse and most dynamic region  President (English)

Asia has become global economic powerhouse and most dynamic region  President (English)

Collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses - CBSL chief (English)

Collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses - CBSL chief (English)

Exhumed remains of Dinesh Schaffter sent for second post-mortem

Exhumed remains of Dinesh Schaffter sent for second post-mortem

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.25

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.25

People using mobile phones during early childhood at risk of mental illnesses?

People using mobile phones during early childhood at risk of mental illnesses?

Collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses - CBSL chief

Collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses - CBSL chief