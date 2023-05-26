Few showers expected in several areas

A few showers can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers are likely in parts of Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or at night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.