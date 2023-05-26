New pension scheme to be introduced

New pension scheme to be introduced

May 26, 2023   12:26 pm

State Minister of Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual has revealed that a new pension scheme will be introduced in the future.

Accordingly, a contributory pension scheme is to be introduced by the government for state sector employees, in a bid to reduce the burden on the country’s finances.

The novel scheme will be funded by both the employer and the employee, with the former contributing 12% and the latter 8%.

Speaking to the media in Kalutara on the matter, Pasqual explained that such a system has been proven successful by many countries in the world.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Dinesh Schaffter's remains exhumed under police security (English)

Dinesh Schaffter's remains exhumed under police security (English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring talks can be concluded by Sept - President (English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring talks can be concluded by Sept - President (English)

Asia has become global economic powerhouse and most dynamic region  President (English)

Asia has become global economic powerhouse and most dynamic region  President (English)

Collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses - CBSL chief (English)

Collective economic policy measures are painful for businesses - CBSL chief (English)

Exhumed remains of Dinesh Schaffter sent for second post-mortem

Exhumed remains of Dinesh Schaffter sent for second post-mortem

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.25

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.05.25

People using mobile phones during early childhood at risk of mental illnesses?

People using mobile phones during early childhood at risk of mental illnesses?