Fuel quota to be increased next month

May 26, 2023   01:16 pm

The fuel quota currently allowed on the National Fuel Pass (QR) system will be increased from next month, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister revealed that the current quota will be increased, for all vehicles, from the fuel price revision scheduled to take place in June.

The relevant decision was taken yesterday (25 May), at a meeting held with the marketing, finance and commercial divisions of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), during which the CPC cargo and distribution plans and finances were also reviewed.

Fuel quotas were initially revised on 04 April, in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, with the quota for three-wheelers being increased from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycles from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

Albeit planning to revise the said quotas to their original amounts on 18 April, the Ministry later decided to maintain the increased quotas.

