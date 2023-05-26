The four suspects arrested in connection with the recent death of a 16-yer-old schoolgirl in Kalutara have been remanded till 09 June on orders of the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

On 06 May, the naked corpse of a 16-year-old was found near the railway tracks in Kalutara, after she reportedly fell to her death from the third floor of a five-storey hotel in the area.

A young couple, aged 19 and 22, who had accompanied the girl and the main suspect, aged 29, were arrested on 06 May and 09 May, respectively, while another individual, identified as the driver the car in which the group travelled, was arrested on 07 May.

Accordingly, the relevant group was further remanded until 09 May when the case was taken up before the Kalutara Magistrate this morning (26 May).

Meanwhile, the private tuition class teacher from Kalutara who was arrested for sexually abusing at least 16 schoolgirls was also further remanded until 09 June.

The suspect was arrested on 11 May when he arrived at the Kalutara Divisional Bureau for Prevention of Abuse of Children & Women to record a statement.

Probes were carried out into the incident after it was brought to light when the tutor’s wife filed a complaint with the Kalutara North Police alleging that her husband was involved in extramarital relationships, after she had gone through her husband’s laptop and found a bunch of video recordings of him sexually abusing schoolgirls.