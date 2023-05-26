SLBFE arrests two women over Australian job scam

The Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) today (May 26) arrested two women in connection with a foreign job scam.

The suspects were taken into custody by the investigation officers of the SLBFE for defrauding Rs. 1.8 million from youths in Badulla on the promise of employment opportunities at a factory in Australia.

The SLBFE said it had received four complaints regarding the two suspects, who were identified as residents of Demodara area in Badulla.

Swinging into action, the investigation officers arrested the duo for recruiting people without a valid SLBFE permit.

In addition, the Bureau has received complaints about another individual who is purportedly involved in this job scam. Investigations are underway to apprehend this suspect as well.