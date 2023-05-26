Doctor arrested after Ukussa uncovers Glutathione racket

Doctor arrested after Ukussa uncovers Glutathione racket

May 26, 2023   08:53 pm

Ada Derana’s ‘Ukussa’ yesterday (25 April) uncovered a medical racket in Kottawa, in which a doctor was found guilty of administering ‘Glutathione’, a vaccine banned in Sri Lanka, for ‘skin whitening’ treatments.

The doctor in question is believed to have administered the ‘Glutathione’ vaccine as part of an unsafe skin whitening treatment. 

Nearly two years ago, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) called for the ban of products containing Glutathione, a molecule commonly used in treatments for side effects suffered by cancer patients, citing that the drug itself caused severely concerning side effects. 

Accordingly, upon further questioning of the doctor following his arrest, he had revealed that he does not, in fact, possess any knowledge on vaccines and their administration.
Investigations carried out at the arrestee’s residence also led to the discovery of a stash of ‘Glutathione’ vials, both used and unused.

The doctor was arrested by Food and Drug Inspectors who were summoned to the site by the ‘Ukussa’ team upon confirmation of the racket. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports decreased by 16.15% in April 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports decreased by 16.15% in April 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's merchandise exports decreased by 16.15% in April 2023 (English)

President attends business roundtable on economic revival, seeks Japanese investment (English)

President attends business roundtable on economic revival, seeks Japanese investment (English)

President Ranil discusses bilateral ties with Vietnams Deputy PM (English)

President Ranil discusses bilateral ties with Vietnams Deputy PM (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.26

Manusath Derana collaborates with MG Medicals to provide for pregnant women

Manusath Derana collaborates with MG Medicals to provide for pregnant women

Port City Colombo enters into agreement with Singapore's One World Duty Free

Port City Colombo enters into agreement with Singapore's One World Duty Free

Officials of Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital call for complete system overhaul

Officials of Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital call for complete system overhaul