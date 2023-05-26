Doctor arrested after Ukussa uncovers Glutathione racket

Ada Derana’s ‘Ukussa’ yesterday (25 April) uncovered a medical racket in Kottawa, in which a doctor was found guilty of administering ‘Glutathione’, a vaccine banned in Sri Lanka, for ‘skin whitening’ treatments.

The doctor in question is believed to have administered the ‘Glutathione’ vaccine as part of an unsafe skin whitening treatment.

Nearly two years ago, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) called for the ban of products containing Glutathione, a molecule commonly used in treatments for side effects suffered by cancer patients, citing that the drug itself caused severely concerning side effects.

Accordingly, upon further questioning of the doctor following his arrest, he had revealed that he does not, in fact, possess any knowledge on vaccines and their administration.

Investigations carried out at the arrestee’s residence also led to the discovery of a stash of ‘Glutathione’ vials, both used and unused.

The doctor was arrested by Food and Drug Inspectors who were summoned to the site by the ‘Ukussa’ team upon confirmation of the racket.